BenQ V6050 projector review

The BenQ V6050 offers a stylish alternative to large flatscreen TVs, thanks an ultra-short-throw lens, laser light engine, and decent sound system. Put this projector up against a white wall and you’re good to go, with stunning 4K images and HDR. There’s no built-in tuner or smart platform, but otherwise this beamer delivers impressive big screen bang for your buck.

One minute review

The BenQ V6050 represents the latest entry in the burgeoning ultra-short-throw projector market, and like others it boasts a laser light engine and two-channel sound system to boot. These products are sometimes referred to as ‘laser TVs’, though the V6050’s lack of built-in tuner and smart platform means you’ll need external solutions to fully replace your large flatscreen TV.

This stylishly-designed laser light beamer sports a motorised sliding sunroof to protect the lens, and is a piece of cake to set-up, delivering big, bright and impressive images in minutes. Technically the BenQ V6050 doesn’t support not native 4K – resorting to upscaling – though it can accept Ultra HD, HDR10 and HLG signals, and thanks to clever DLP processing the resulting pictures are wonderfully sharp, defined and detailed.

The images are also very accurate, while the laser light source ensures HDR looks pleasingly punchy. The 20,000 hour lifespan helps this beamer fulfil its role as a TV alternative, and while not as bright, the V6050 should be able to handle most rooms as long as there's a degree of light control. There’s also a solid set of connections, including two HDMI inputs (one with ARC).

As with all DLP projectors, the motion handling is superb, making the BenQ a good choice for gaming (although the input lag is a bit high at 70ms). If you have the necessary glasses, the 3D is also impressive, with plenty of depth and no ‘crosstalk’ (overlapping of images for each eye). The blacks are fairly mediocre, which is par for the course with a DLP projector, and since it uses a color wheel you may experience rainbows.

Overall, the V6050 is an impressive UST home cinema laser projector that will grace any modern living space thanks to its stylish looks and snazzy design features. Power it up and the 4K HDR images it produces are bright, bold, exciting, and anywhere from 70 to 120 inches in size. It’s not perfect, but as an alternative to a very big screen TV it offers a genuinely cost-effective solution.

Price and availability

The BenQ V6050 is widely available, and currently retails for £3,999. While that might seem expensive compared to regular DLP projectors, the laser light source adds to the price, and compared to TVs with screen sizes over 70 inches it starts to look cheap. The V6050 is only available in black, but if you’d prefer a white option there’s also the otherwise identical V6000.

The BenQ is considerably cheaper than the all-singing, all-dancing Samsung Premiere or the equally well-specified LG HU85LA CineBeam. However, it’s about the same price as the similarly specified Optoma UHZ65UST, and more than the surprisingly capable and competitively priced Vava 4K laser projector, which actually includes a smart platform.

(Image credit: Future)

Design and features

Stylish, lifestyle-friendly design – but no smart platform or tuner

Motorised sunroof cover

Simple set-up and excellent remote

The BenQ V6050 uses an attractive chassis with squared-off corners, and will elegantly grace most modern living spaces. It’s not too big either at 500 x 157 x 388mm. The black (really more of a very dark grey) color has a brushed metal finish that looks contemporary, there are air vents at the sides, and a fabric grille across the front that hides the forward-firing speaker array.

So far this sounds like any number of ultra-short-throw laser projectors on the market, but BenQ has included a motorised sunroof cover to protect the lens from dust build-up or accidental damage. This practical and eye-catching feature automatically slides open when the V6050 is powered up, and closes when it’s powered down.

The connections are at the rear of the unit, where it faces the wall, and here you’ll find two HDMI 2.0 inputs, one with ARC, while both support HDCP 2.2, 4K/60p, 3D and high dynamic range (HDR10 and HLG). There’s also an optical digital output, a powered USB port, and an RS232C serial connector for easier integration with third-party home control systems.

The included remote is large, clearly labelled, and backlit, with the latter essential for controlling the projector in the dark. All the major buttons are laid out in an intuitive fashion, making it easy to set-up and operate the BenQ, as well as adjust the volume of the onboard sound system.

The V6050 uses a laser light engine with a claimed peak brightness of 3,000 lumens, and a rated lifespan of 20,000 hours. Aside from these benefits, the laser light source also offers greater image consistency compared to a bulb, and it turns on and off faster.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s an eye protection motion sensor that shuts down the laser light source should a pet, child or anyone else for that matter get too close and put their head in front of the lens. This is a useful safety feature, but didn’t appear to be on by default, so it’s worth selecting if you have kids.

The projector is built around an ultra-short-throw lens assembly and a single-chip DLP solution with a four segment color wheel. The single-chip nature of the projector ensures sharp focus, and while the native resolution isn’t technically 4K, the V6050 is able to build up equivalent pixel density by flashing offset images incredibly fast, so that the picture appears 4K to the eye.

In terms of what’s missing, there’s no built-in tuner, nor is there a smart platform. If you want to use the V6050 in lieu of a TV you’re going to need an outboard terrestrial or satellite box, but at least the BenQ supports HLG, so you can take full advantage of broadcast HDR. In addition, any number of affordable media players are available to add a full set of streaming services.

While a conventional projector requires most of the room to create a large image, this ultra short-throw model can do the same while only centimetres from the wall. BenQ even includes a pair of pull-out measuring rulers that show how far away from the wall you need to be for different screen sizes. The V6050 is capable of producing an image from 70 to 120 inches in size (diagonally).

While an ambient light rejecting screen will get the best results (BenQ offers a 100-inch screen as an optional extra), you can also simply use a white wall. The measuring rulers not only make adjusting the screen size easier, they also help install the projector parallel with the wall to ensure an even geometry. You can centre by moving the projector left or right, and focus is automatic.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

4K, HDR10, HLG and 3D projection

Excellent color accuracy and wide color gamut

Max 120-inch picture and 3,000 lumens brightness

The BenQ V6050 delivers an impressive, large image after only a few minutes of setup. The picture is very bright, thanks to a peak output of 3,000 lumens, and the geometry and uniformity are also excellent. The single-chip nature of DLP ensures sharp and detailed images, and the automatic focus works extremely well.

As is usually the case with DLP projectors, the black levels and shadow detail leave something to be desired, but given the V6050 is designed to be used in normal living rooms with windows and white colored walls, this is less of an issue because reflected light will wash out the image anyway (unless you’re using an ambient light rejecting screen).

While this projector is very bright, you need to manage your expectations. Any projector is going to struggle in a room with a lot of ambient light, so the darker you can make the environment, the better the projected image. In addition, no projector can compete with a TV in terms of HDR’s peak highlights, where the latter is simply brighter and more precise.

Where the BenQ is particularly strong is in terms of its saturated colors and overall accuracy. This projector can cover all of the Rec.709 color gamut and most of the larger DCI-P3 as well. The result is punchy and colorful images with a 4K Blu-ray like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, and the projector renders the film’s deliberately exaggerated colors with a nuanced skill.

(Image credit: Future)

The realistic photography of The Revenant appears suitably natural, from the flesh tones and clothing to the forests and landscapes. While the V6050 might not be native 4K, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference, and the level of detail in this UHD Blu-ray is often astonishing. The HDR tone mapping is also effective, ensuring the bright white snow is free of clipping.

The V6050 is also a very capable 3D display, and if you have the necessary glasses you can enjoy bright images with plenty of depth and absolutely no crosstalk or ghosting. The same fast response times that make 3D so good, also make the motion handling excellent. As a result fast-paced sports action can look especially good, with no blurring or judder.

This smooth motion, combined with the bright, immersive big screen images should make this projector a great choice for gamers. However the input lag is quite high at 70ms, which means keen gamers will lose their competitive advantage. One final issue is the projector’s color wheel, which will result in color fringing and rainbow artefacts for some people.

(Image credit: BenQ)

Audio performance

The BenQ V6050 has a built-in treVolo sound system based around a pair of high-quality speakers, each with 10W of amplification. It sounds good for a projector, which makes sense given its ambitions as an alternative to a TV. The V6050 goes quite loud and has a solid midrange, plus you also get a choice of audio modes – Standard, Cinema, Music, Game and Sport. These all sound fairly similar, and in general the Standard mode is the best choice with minimal processing.

Wonder Woman 1984 benefits from a lively score that’s infused with 80s pop hits, and the V6050 handles it surprisingly well. The dialogue is clear and the soundstage spreads across the front of the room, although the short distance between the speakers limits the stereo separation. The effects sound fairly good, even if the bass moments obviously lack impact without a subwoofer. There’s no Dolby Atmos, but the BenQ does support the Dolby Audio and DTS-HD formats.

Should I buy the BenQ V6050?

(Image credit: BenQ)

Buy it if…

You want a great-value alternative to a large screen TV

The BenQ might seem expensive compared to many cheaper DLP projectors, but if you’re looking for a genuine alternative to a large screen TV it starts to make sense. Once you get above 70 inches the price of TVs increases exponentially, so the V6050 with its ability to deliver big 4K and HDR images from limited space is actually surprisingly cost-effective.

You want accurate and saturated colors

The BenQ V6050 uses a laser to generate its colors, which results in a wider gamut compared to bulb-based DLP projectors. This not only allows it reach the standard for SDR, but also 98% of the much larger DCI-P3 used for HDR. Better still, the V6050 manages to generate all these colors while remaining extremely accurate.

You want impressive motion handling and 3D

The BenQ V6050 is a DLP projector, and as a result it has excellent motion thanks to the technology’s faster response time. The projector can handle fast-paced sports and gaming with skill, ensuring moving objects are clear and free from blurring. That quick response time is also ideal for 3D, with images that offer plenty of depth and no distracting crosstalk or ghosting.

Don’t buy it if…

You want native 4K or very bright HDR

The BenQ V6050 isn’t technically a 4K projector, but it can accept a 4K signal thanks to ingenious image flashing tech that produces a higher resolution picture. It also supports both HDR10 and HLG, although a degree of expectation management is required because even a projector with a laser light engine can’t compete with the inherent brightness of a TV.

You want deep blacks or suffer from rainbows

The BenQ V6050 is a DLP projector and while that’s good news for motion handling and 3D, there are also certain weaknesses. The technology always struggles when it comes to black levels and shadow detail, although in a room with white walls and ambient light that won’t be such an issue. However, the use of a color wheel does mean some people will see rainbow artefacts.

You want a built-in tuner and smart platform

The BenQ V6050 is designed to offer an alternative to large screen TVs, but it is missing two features that you’ll find on any modern TV – a built-in tuner and smart platform. So if you plan to replace your trusty TV with this ultra-short-throw laser projector, you’ll need to add outboard solutions.