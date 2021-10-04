Bagotte DB-001 Juicer review

Not only is the Bagotte DB-001 juicer one of the cheapest centrifugal juicers available, it’s also super compact, so is a great solution both for people on a budget as well as those with limited space. It’s simple to use and extracts juice yields that are better than some other more expensive models we’ve tested, but it can only be used for short bursts of juicing and comes with a small juice container so it’s most suited to making a single glass of juice at a time.

One-minute review

Bagotte may be a brand you’re not familiar with, but the home appliances manufacturer is hoping to give more familiar names such as Philips and Ninja a run for its money with affordable kitchen gadgets.

The Bagotte DB-001 is the brand’s entry-level juicer, which is one of the most compact centrifugal juicers we’ve ever tested, making it appealing if you don’t have the space for a bigger bulkier model. In addition to juicers, it makes an air fryer and a range of floor care appliances including robot vacuums. It’s not a brand that has a strong hold in the juicer market but it’s worth considering if you’re in the market for a juicer but have a relatively tight budget.

It has a 600w motor and comes with two modes; one for soft fruit and vegetables, and a second designed to extract juice from leafy vegetables such as Kale. It comes with a 0.37-quart / 0.35-liter juice jug, which is one of the smallest we’ve seen on a juicer, and a 1.27-quart / 1.2-liter pulp container.

Unsurprisingly for the price, it doesn’t have a premium appearance, but the small size means it doesn’t stand out and it’s simple to assemble and use. It surprised us with good juice yields and while it can’t match up to the more expensive models, it did out-perform some of them especially when juicing carrots.

At $39.97/ £44.99, it offers a good opportunity for novice juicers to get started without spending a fortune on a more premium model. But the small juice container and restrictions on usage times mean you’ll find it frustrating if you’re looking to juice much more than a glass of juice at a time.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Bagotte DB-001 juicer price and availability

List price: List price: $39.97/ £44.99

The Bagotte DB-001 is priced at $39.97/ £44.99 and is available through Amazon in the US and the UK.

This is one of the most inexpensive centrifugal juicers we’ve seen and while it doesn’t lack any features, it’s very small and is really only designed for juicing small quantities.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

Small 0.37-quart / 0.35 liter juice container

Compact and lightweight

2.6 inch/ 6.5cm feed tube

As we’ve already mentioned, the most striking design feature of this juicer is its size, it’s one of the most compact juicers available, measuring 11 x 6.7 x 9.3 inch / 28 x 17 x 23.5cm (h x w x d) making it ideal for smaller kitchens. While the unfussy stainless-steel exterior isn’t an eye-catching design, the compact size means it’s subtle and it’ll sit neatly on your countertop. It’s lightweight too, weighing just 4.9lbs / 2.2kg, so if you’re planning to store it in a cupboard or drawer when not in use, you won’t struggle lifting it in and out.

The 1.27-quart / 1.2 liter pulp container is a good size but the 0.37 quart/ 0.35 liter juice container is small and if you’re making more than one glass of juice at a time, you’ll need to empty it regularly, which can be frustrating. Fortunately, the spout can be tilted upwards to stop drips, which is handy when you’re emptying the juice container.

There’s very little assembly required and the only extra included in the box is a cleaning brush. There are just two speed settings to choose from so it’s simple to get up and running. But it’s important to take note of a sticker on the juicer which states it shouldn’t be operated for longer than one minute at a time, with a minute’s rest in-between each use, and that after three minutes use it should be switched off for 15 minutes. So it’s not designed for lengthy juicing sessions and is best used to produce a single glass of juice at a time.

All the detachable parts are dishwasher safe so cleaning is easy, but the manual doesn’t give you this info, so we had to find it online.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

Quick to juice a whole apple

Juices are not completely smooth

Poor results juicing kale

This compact juicer is simple to use, and the wide feed chute means you don’t need to cut fruits and vegetables into small pieces, although it isn’t quite wide enough to fit a whole apple. However once cut up to fit, it juiced a whole apple in just 17 seconds, making it one of the quickest juicers we’ve used.

When juicing five large oranges, the juice container filled quickly, and we had to empty it halfway through juicing. We also noticed that despite having rubber feet, the juicer moved around on the counter. The orange juice was very frothy, but had a smooth texture, with just a small amount of very fine powdery pulp. The juice yield was 64% which is less than you’d get with more expensive juicers but still not bad.

With lots of whole un-juiced pieces left in the pulp container, this juicer didn’t juice kale very effectively. The juice yield was just 16% so there’s a lot of waste. The kale juice that it did make was fairly smooth with a slight powdery texture.

It was particularly successful at juicing carrots, with a juice yield of 55% which is better than a lot of centrifugal and slow juicers we’ve tested. There was only a small amount of froth on top of the juice, and it had a slightly gritty texture, but a good, sweet flavor.

Lastly, we made a mixed juice containing apple, pear, celery, parsley, broccoli, and ginger. Again, we had to stop juicing to empty the juice container, which is frustrating. But it coped well with all of the ingredients except parsley. There were lots of un-juiced pieces of parsley in the pulp container at the end of juicing. Overall the juice was quite frothy with a slightly gritty texture and the juice yield was a respectable 68%.

During juicing, our decibel meter registered a maximum of 84db, which is the equivalent to a diesel truck traveling at 40 mph, but still not the loudest juicer we’ve ever tested. As the noise level is only experienced for a minute at a time, we think this is acceptable. It’s simple to disassemble and clean and if you’re cleaning it by hand the included brush is useful for getting the mesh strainer clean.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Bagotte DB-001 juicer

Buy it if...

You’re on a budget

If you don’t want to spend too much on a juicer then this one is a good choice and is fine for small amounts of juicing.

You’ve got a small kitchen

If you want a juicer but you’re short on space, this compact little juicer won’t take up too much space on your counter or in your cupboard.

You don’t mind experimenting

The instruction manual is basic and doesn’t come with many tips on how best to juice different types of fruit and vegetables, so you’ll need to be comfortable with a bit of trial and error.

Don't buy it if...

You want to make large pitchers of juice

With a restriction on how long it can be switched on for, coupled with the small juice container, this juicer really isn’t designed for juicing large quantities.

You want froth-free juice

Like all centrifugal juicers, this one does produce juice with froth on top, however the small juice container comes with a separator to help keep some of it out of your glass.

You want to make kale shots

This juicer doesn’t cope well with leafy greens like kale and herbs, juice yields are poor and if you want a juicer to make green juice shots, you’d be better off looking for a slow juicer.

First reviewed: September 2021