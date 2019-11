The TX-L32X20B is that rare beast: a 32in LCD focused on pictures to the near-exclusion of fancy features.

A chunky 83mm deep, this HD ready X20 Series set is initially notable for what it doesn't include – there's no Freeview HD tuner, LED backlight or Panasonic's Viera Cast online hub – but is nevertheless a stunningly simplistic attempt at cut-price picture prowess.

The next screen size up is the TX-P37X20B, a 37in plasma, which also has an HD ready resolution.