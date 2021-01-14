You can use the new Samsung Galaxy S21 as a car key

You'll be able to use the new Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra as your car key.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Apple rolled out the same thing for iPhones in 2020. The secure digital key will see you car unlock as you approach it, making it a seamless hands-free experience.

Samsung has partnered with Audi, BMW, Ford and Genesis so far for its digital key integration, but we're yet to learn exactly which models, and in which countries, the technology will be supported.

Digital key support is also comething to the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and we're waiting to learn if any other handsets will be able to benefit from the new technology.

While you'll need a recent Galaxy handset to setup a digital key for your compatible car, you will be able to share access to the vehicle with anyone, no matter the smartphone they have.

This allows you to loan your car to friends or family (who you deeply trust) when you're not using it - setting the digital key to be active during specific dates and times.

Add your car to the SmartThings app

Samsung has also partnered with Google to provide greater integration between your smartphone and your car.

You'll be able to add your compatible vehicle to the SmartThings apps - just as you would any other smart home device. This will allow you to control key car functions, such as locking and unlocking the doors, starting the engine and managing the climate controls - all remotely, via your phone.

Developing...