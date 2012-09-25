Acer offers to pay for Windows 8 upgrade

Buy now and get a free upgrade when Windows 8 arrives

Acer has announced its extending its upgrade offer for Windows 8 from Ultrabooks to selected notebooks and desktops.

Up until today Acer had offered to refund the cost of the official online Microsoft Windows 8 Upgrade, on all Acer Ultrabooks purchased between 2nd June 2012 and 31st January 2013, but from 1st October this has also been extended to include selected Notebooks and Desktops.

The promotion now includes Acer Aspire Notebooks, Acer Aspire Desktops originally supplied with Windows 7 Home Basic, Home Premium, Professional or Ultimate. It will also include Acer TravelMate Notebooks and Veriton Desktops that were originally supplied with Windows 7 Home Basic or Windows 7 Home Premium.

However this part of the upgrade promotion is only valid for eligible products purchased between 1st October 2012 and 31st January 2013.

For more information on the upgrade see www.acer.com/windows8upgrade