One More Thing: Robots taking over the world one noodle at a time

Using your noodle - It must be tough being a chef, working in sweaty kitchens and having Gordon Ramsey bark orders at you while using language dirtier than a festival toilet.

However tough, though, it's always better to be employed - but the chances of keeping a regular income are pretty small, especially now that robot chefs are taking over the kitchens of Beijing, chopping up noodles without once complaining to the waiters.

This is the future people and it is very scary.

Red carded - Football fans fan forum flames - not something that can be said easily, but this is exactly what is happening at Digital Spy, where many are moaning that the advertising tech used in the recent Italy V England friendly ruined the game. It seems that advertising hordes that allow advertisers to target specific countries also has the unfortunate problem of making footballer's invisible when they run past. So that's where Ashley Young was all game... [Telegraph]

Grey matter - Fancy some 50 Shades of Grey style smut but don't want to buy the book, then try out the 50 Shades Random Generator. But make sure the kids are tucked up in bed first! [BoingBoing]

Come-a chameleon - A colour changing robot has been developed by the US that could one day be used by the military. It's not quite up to scratch at the moment but it does change colour thanks to a fluid being pumped through its tiny body. Freaky stuff. [Mail Online]

Instagram killer - Instagram is the Marmite of the app world. Some people adore using the app to give their not-very-exciting images a hipster makeover, while others would rather focus on real photography. For the latter, there is a new app that erases the filters Instagram slathers on to its images. It's called Normalize and acts like hipster bug spray. [Gizmodo]

Rover and out - The Mars Rover may well be a little busy at the moment zapping rocks with its on-board lasers but it has managed to send some fantastic high-res images back from the Red Planet. The BBC has thankfully taken these images so you can take a virtual tour. Amazing stuff. [BBC]

Goo-hoo! - Google is turning into something of a leaky ship when it comes to losing its execs and it's all because of Yahoo. Now, ex-Googler Marissa Mayer is on board, she is taking some of her old friends with her - this time it is Andrew Schulte who has made the move. Formally Google's Product Marketing Manager he will now be Chief of Staff. [Hexus]

Drive you crazy - TechRadar has always thought the idea of driverless cars are cool but the lack of speed does annoy us a lot. So it is great then that a self-driving car made by the folks at Stanford has managed the pretty speedy, er, speed of 120Mph. Here's hoping we see one doing doughnuts in a fast-food chain's carpark soon. [Singularity Hub]

Big Apple - A prototype Apple store has been given one of the speediest broadband connections around. The shop which is in Silicon Valley and hooked up to the Palo Alto Internet Exchange (PAIX). And why would it need so much bandwidth - well people are thinking it could have something to do with Apple TV, which is still a rumour but may well need a good web connection to stream content and this shop will be able to showcase hundreds of TVs doing just that. [MacWorld]

Right Royal rumble - The Royal Mail's good name is being used in a malware attack, according to the security bods at Sophos. So, if you get an email with the company's logo and an attachment it may be a good idea to stay well alone, so any viruses aren't, well, delivered to your computer.