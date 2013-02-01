Football Week launches, an iPad magazine with a difference

The beautiful game, on an iPad near you

Future, the company that publishes TechRadar, has today launched Football Week - a brand new weekly magazine for iPad that will offer in-depth previews and up-to-date match action.

Culling the best content from PA, one of the world's most respected press agencies, not only does Football Week walk you through what's to come, but it updates you through the matches so you stay in the know.

As well as the latest injury data from physioroom.com, you'll also get the latest live news feeds, match reports and all of the reaction - from ball-boy kicking to Sir Alex's watch tapping.

Plus, every issue of Football Week will use stats and facts to provide you with in-depth analysis of the issues of the week, player interviews, live customised Twitter feeds, photo galleries, interactive games and quizzes.

Check out the video below for an inside look.

For those of you whose love of football extends into the realm of video games, there's a FIFA 13 tie-in, featuring FIFA 13 tutorials, teams of the week and offering up FIFA Ultimate Team prizes for the best goals.

You can customise the magazine to your own choice of Premier League club and get a unique cover dedicated to your choice's game that week - as well as different logos and colours.

Every team, every player, every game, every goal… every Friday. Check out the website at thefootballweek.net for more details or click through to Football Week on iTunes to get your free sample issue, which includes the chance to win a copy of FIFA 13.