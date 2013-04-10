Auntie's Bloomers - BBC staff lost £750,000 worth of tech over three years

Someone somewhere must have a fair bit of Cash in the Attic as the BBC has revealed that its staff have misplaced 399 laptops, 347 mobiles and 39 tablets in the last three years.

That includes personal property and license-fee-funded BBC models alike, with a combined value of £750,000.

But don't worry, "The BBC has implemented a number of measures to reduce the level of crime," a spokesperson said. Just the old 'forgot it in a taxi' challenge to curb now then.

