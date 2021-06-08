Why wait for Amazon Prime Day? Hot Fitbit deals available right now

Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, but there's no need to wait until June 21 and 22 if you're looking for a great deal on a fitness tracker. There are some huge savings available on some of the best Fitbits right now, if you know where to look.

They include the Fitbit Inspire 2 for under £75, the GPS-equipped Fitbit Charge 4 for a hair over £90, and the stress-busting Fitbit Sense for £245.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £73.01 at Amazon

The Inspire 2 is Fitbit's sleekest fitness tracker to date, and is a great tool for gently nudging you towards healthier habits, tracking sleep and logging workouts. There's 19% off the regular price at Amazon right now.

Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £245.23 at Amazon

The Fitbit Sense measures your stress levels by monitoring changes in your skin's conductivity, and helps you practice mindfulness to understand and manage your emotions. It's smart stuff, and there's over £54 off at Amazon right now.



If you're outside the UK, here are the best Fitbit deals where you are.