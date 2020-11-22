Where to buy PS5: restock updates in case you missing buying it today

Click here to refresh this article and find all the latest updates on where to buy PS5.

To buy PS5, you need to know where to look for restock of the new Sony console, so we're monitoring where to buy it today. We have good news and bad news about the whole situation. The bad news is that PS5 is almost impossible to find in stock right now, and you just missed a chance to buy it a few hours ago at Best Buy.

The good news is that retailers have been selling it almost daily, and we're tracking where to buy PS5 with hourly updates in the US and UK. We can already tell you that there will be a PS5 restock update on November 27 at Walmart as part of its attempt to lure you to its website for Black Friday deals.

Likewise, GameStop is teasing Black Friday restocks slated for November 25 and November 22 respectively. In the meantime, we've seen daily virtual queues at the official Sony Direct store, which are becoming slightly less frequent. This may be because they sell the PS5 on weekdays (at least that's been the tempo).

UK PS5 stock also been snapped up almost instantly, just like in the US. Retailers such as Very, Currys, Amazon, Game, John Lewis and Studio have all launched their first waves of PlayStation 5 stock, but we're expecting more chances to buy PS5 in the form of restocks in the near future.

We're likely to see more chances to buy PS5 across the world over the next few days, so we'd recommend keeping that refresh button close to hand and checking in on the quick links below frequently. Retailers like to release their PS5 stock in waves, and to cash in on the next one you'll need to be at the right place at the right time.

Where to buy PS5 in the US

PS5: Check for stock updates at Best Buy

We were previously seeing this Best Buy PS5 stock spring back to life with a few refreshes, and was live for a few minutes but now appears to be sold out (though it's worth checking regularly). The retailer announced in the past that it would be reloading its stock every few minutes to give everyone a chance to bag one so it's worth refreshing. We'd keep an eye here, though, as more stock flashes may appear in the future.

PS5: Check latest stock updates at Amazon

Everyone's waiting for PS5 stock to drop at Amazon, which means you'll want to be one of the first in line when it does. As a massive online retailer, Amazon may well have more stock to play with so we'll keep this link here in case consoles go live soon.

If you need to know where to buy PS5 quickly, and chances are you do, you'll find all the latest PS5 stock updates from retailers likely to carry day one units just below. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

So far we've seen the PS5 Digital Edition selling out faster in the US, which is to be expected as it's the cheaper console and sold extremely quickly over the pre-order period. We're bringing you all the latest information on where to buy PS5 Digital Edition just below, so keep checking those links.

Where to buy PS5 accessories in the US

PS5 DualSense controller: $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the PS5 DualSense controller in stock for $69.99 right now - but we don't know how long this inventory will last as the day goes on so we'd place your order sooner rather than later. You'll also find the PS5 controller in stock at Best Buy for the same price right now as well.

PS5 Pulse 3D headset: $99.99 at Amazon

It's been pretty difficult to buy the PS5 Pulse 3D headset so far, but Amazon has had a stock refresh on the official headphones. It is now out of stock, unfortunately - though we'd keep checking in for more updates and keep an eye on Best Buy for another chance as well.

PS5 DualSense charging station: $29.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the PS5 DualSense charging station available for store pickup in a number of locations right now (though we're currently seeing out of stock messages). However, you can also grab one at GameStop if you'd prefer to have it delivered.

PS5 HD camera: $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to use your PlayStation VR headset with your brand new PS5 you'll want to pick up the HD camera accessory straight away. Thankfully, Amazon is one of the few retailers with this particular peripheral in stock today.

Save $10 on select PS5 games: From $49.99 at Amazon

Certain PS5 games are $10 off at Amazon right now. You'll find some of these titles also available for less in Best Buy's Member Rewards program below, but some different games are included in Amazon's own discounts - including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for example.

Best Buy members save $10 on select PS5 games: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

My Best Buy members can also receive $10 back in rewards when they buy PS5 games today. That means you can stock your collection for less right now and be well prepared for your new console. If you're not already a member it's both free and easy to sign up and to cancel. Ends November 21

Where to buy PS5: which US retailers will have stock?

Amazon

Amazon had a split second of stock when the PS5 first launched its pre-orders, but continued to roll out more units throughout the days that followed. That means this is one you'll want to keep an eye on throughout the release window - plus you can grab fast, free delivery if you're a Prime member as well.

Best Buy - next restock, Sunday, November 22

Best Buy has revealed its getting more PS5 consoles in time for the weekend on Sunday, November 22. There's no hint as to when the stock will go live, so make sure you're on the website as quickly as possible to hit that F5 button. Consoles are available online only, so don't make your way to stores.

Newegg

Newegg announced earlier that it would have PS5 stock ready to buy at launch, however it will be on back-order. We saw a brief flash of stock that quickly ran out in under a minute at midnight on launch day, so stay tuned for more updates.

GameStop - next restock, Friday, November 27

GameStop has said more PS5 units will arrive on Friday, November 27, which is Black Friday. The PS5 will be available in store, which means you don't have to deal with refreshing another crashed website for hours. Doors open at 7am, but make sure you stay safe in your bid to find a PS5.

Walmart - next restock, Wednesday, November 25

Walmart will have the PS5 in stock on Wednesday, November 25, 4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET. The console will only be available to order online, so don't make a wasted trip to the store.

StockX

If you're really struggling to buy PS5, there is another option. StockX is a marketplace retailer that allows sellers to post an asking price, buyers to post a buying price and an immediate transaction when both requests match. Prices are, obviously, a little higher here, but unlike eBay StockX ships all products to its warehouse for inspection before sending them on to you. We'd recommend waiting this first wave of stock out a little longer, but if you're desperate there's plenty of stock making it a reliable option today.

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Check the quick links below to find out where to buy PS5 in the UK today. We've already seen Amazon, Very, John Lewis, Currys, Game and Studio take their stock live but site issues and an incredible demand made it difficult to buy PS5. Keep checking the retailers below, then, because you never know when more units will become available.

Where to buy PS5 accessories in the UK

PS5 DualSense controller: £59 at Amazon

Grab the PS5 DualSense controller for £59 at Amazon - that's a whole 99p cheaper than other retailers. Generally, though, Amazon has had a good supply of PS5 controllers over the course of the last few months so we expect stock to be fairly reliable here today.

PS5 HD camera: £49.99 at Amazon

The PS5 HD camera is currently in stock at Amazon for £49.99. If you're going to be using those onboard streaming options or pairing your PlayStation VR with your new console, then, this is a must-buy.

PS5 Pulse 3D headset: £89.99 at Laptops Direct

Delivery is still 8 weeks away on this Laptops Direct stock, however you can purchase today. You can also keep checking Amazon and Currys if you don't fancy waiting 8 weeks, however.

Out of stock - PS5 DualSense charging station: £24.99 at Amazon

If you picked up an extra controller with your new console, this DualSense charging station is a great way to keep your gamepads topped up. It's been out of stock for a while though as it's such a popular accessory - keeping checking in then because you never know when more may arrive.

PS5 games for pre-order at Game

You'll need something to play once you get your hands on the next-gen console, and while PS5 bundles may still be a pipe dream you can still order your launch titles ready for the big day as well. Game has the biggest repertoire of UK retailers right now, with everything from Demon's Souls to Sackboy: A Big Adventure available.

Where can you buy PS5 in the UK today?

Amazon

Amazon has set its main PS5 stock live, though we're yet to hear from the Digital Edition. As you would expect, this has now sold out though we would keep refreshing as more units are likely on their way.

Very

Very was also offering the chance to buy PS5, though stock on the individual console was gone in seconds. We saw inventory sticking around a lot longer when paired with full priced accessories, however, and Very has regularly refreshed its stock over the Xbox launch day and console pre-order period. Definitely keep checking in with this one then.

Currys

Between early glitches allowing some to purchase the PS5 early, site crashes, and a delay in their promised launch times, the retailer has now conceded and stated that no more consoles will be available. We'd keep checking back over the days ahead, however.

Game

Game was another retailer plagued by site issues when first launching its launch PS5 stock. We've seen queues come and go, early stock fly off the shelves, crashing pages and the spinning wheel of death. The consoles are not out of stock.

Where to buy PS5 in Australia

Amazon AU The world's largest retailer is in a similar boat as it was during the earlier round of pre-orders – it's already stopped taking pre-orders, and did so shortly after they went live. They may have more pre-order stock available but it won't be launch day stock, if you're lucky you'll get it before the end of the year.View Deal

The Gamesmen Although The Gamesmen (Aussie independent games retailer) announced on Twitter that it'll have pre-order stock at 10am, the site currently appears to be down. Keep checking back in to see if you can get your hands on something.

EB Games While EB Games was one of the first retailers to sell out, they also offered 2021 pre-orders of the console for quite a while, but even those appear to be currently out of stock. Yet again, this doesn't mean there won't be any more chances today to score a pre-order, so keep checking in with them to try your chances.

JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi Australia – one of the country's largest tech retail outlets – is in the same boat as many, with pre-order stock (even for the December shipment) currently out of stock. With that said, stock seems to fluctuate regularly, so keep checking in to see if you can score a console.

Sony Online As with most places, even Sony itself is out of stock currently. It's just as good an option as other retailers in terms of price (full RRP) and free shipping, but you'll need ot keep checking back in for when they get more stock.

Where to buy PS5 in Canada

Where to buy PS5: FAQs

It's not easy to buy PS5 today, so you'll find answers to some of the top questions many shoppers have right now just below.

How to buy PS5: top tips

1. Find your retailers

The list above will keep you on top of all the latest PS5 stock updates as soon as they come in, but you should keep checking frequently as you never know when more stock will land and you might get lucky.



2. Prepare your wallet

You're likely already steeled against the PS5 price, but you'll want to make sure your retailers know that. Prepare your card and shipping details in a separate page or store them with your retailers of choice for a faster checkout.



3. Sign in

You may already have an account with your favourite retailers, but be sure to sign in ahead of stock. This will steal valuable seconds from your order at checkout and you'll need all the time you can get to buy PS5 today. Plus, you can often save your checkout details with your login (if you're comfortable doing this) and track your order a little easier. We'd recommend making accounts for each retailer offering PS5 stock today as well.



4. Find the product page

You don't want to be left navigating the virtual aisles when the chance to buy PS5 does arrive. We'll be linking straight out to product pages here when stock does land, but if you're going it alone be sure to have the relevant pages queued up for your search.

5. Don't give up

There's likely to be plenty of chances to buy PS5 in the UK today, though you'll need to be quick. If you come up unlucky however, keep refreshing the retailer's page - we've seen stock return for quickfire refreshes in a matter of minutes in the past so you don't want to give up at the first hurdle.



When will you be able to buy PS5?

Retailers have announced certain launch times when you can buy PS5 today, with the next drop due at Amazon at midday. We'd keep checking in until then, as we've already seen the 9am slot go live with John Lewis and Studio and Currys took to the shelves even earlier this morning.

Will there be more chances to buy PS5?

If you missed out on launch day itself, don't panic. We've seen more Xbox stock launching after Microsoft's own initial launch earlier in the week, so it's likely retailers will offer up more chances to buy PS5 over the coming days. These opportunities will all be equally competitive, however, so you'll want to stay tuned for the latest updates right here.

Should you buy PS5 today?

With stock looking low and delivery dates being pushed back, it's worth wondering if you need to buy PS5 today. In general, we would say that the earlier you can get your hands on Sony's next generation console the better. We don't know what stock is going to look like for the next few months so the sooner your delivery date (however delayed that might be from today) the better.

However, if you're after bundle deals and can hold off, you might want to think about buying PS5 when stock settles down further into the new year.

What is the PS5 price?

The PS5 price is $499 (£449 / AU$749.95). That puts it at the same price point as the Xbox Series X, but that shouldn't come as a surprise to many, seeing as it's difficult to imagine the PS5 price exceeding $500 when it's up against the affordable spread put out by Microsoft.

However, the cheaper PS5 Digital Edition price is $399.99 (£359.99 / AU$599.95), which does flag some concerns considering the Xbox Series S's $299 price tag. However, the PS5 Digital Edition will run the same specs as the fully-fledged console, further cementing its position in the market as a high value for money option.

That means bargain hunters can still experience everything the PS5 has to offer while foregoing the opportunity to play physical PS4 and PS5 games or save cash by buying in the second-hand market. It's an excellent proposition that will certainly capture those going for sheer value for money at launch.

Should you buy PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition?

You can buy one of two version of the PS5 today - the standard disk version, or the Digital Edition. The former allows you to play your physical PS4 and PS5 games, however you can still access your downloaded PS4 titles on the Digital Edition as well.

The cheaper £359 PS5 Digital Edition doesn't have a disk drive, but still runs the same specs as the full fat console. That means you can buy PS5 for less today and you'll still be running the latest tech from Sony.

However, there's only 825GB in this SSD and that's going to fill up quickly, provided you don't grab an external HDD for your PS4 games. If you've got a substantial physical collection already then it might be worth upgrading to the main console.

That said, it's difficult to buy PS5 either way right now, with launch seeing an incredibly limited number of consoles hitting the shelves. While we wouldn't necessarily advise settling for the console you can get (there's going to be more chances to buy PS5 in the future, and it's a lot of cash to be taking second best with), if you're set on buying PS5 today you might have to take what you find.

