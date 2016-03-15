This hoodie is an undercover wearable

Wearables don't just sit on wrists and pop on heads, they're also found in proper clothing - many examples of which are on show at the Wearable Technology Show in London, with one garment in particular catching our eye.

The hoodiebuddie integrates a set of headphones into the fabric of the hoodie, with the ear buds woven into the lanyards of the hood.

You'll find the other end of the cable in a zip pocket under the right sleeve - set back slightly from the traditional pocket placement. You can then plug your phone or music player into the 3.5mm cable to enjoy your tunes.

The hoodiebuddie also lets you take calls (and skip tracks if you've got an iPhone) with an inline mic and button half way down the right lanyard.

Rugged reliability

We quizzed the hoodiebuddie spokesperson on durability, as the cable in the zip pocket especially felt a little delicate, but we were assured that the return rate was low. Each item has also been wash tested 30 times, so there shouldn't be any issue with water damage either when it comes to cleaning.

The buds themselves are pretty standard, delivering an acceptable audio experience, but don't expect any resonating bass or crystal clear sound - these are mid-range earphones at best.

The hoodie we tried on was lightweight, it's not the sort on heavy knitwear you'll want to break out during winter, but the firm does do a range of colours as well as weatherproof jackets.

Prices start at £39.99 and rise to £79.99 (US$34-US$54) depending on what you opt for.