We tracked down the cheapest portable external hard drive per capacity on Amazon Prime Day

WD 5TB Elements external HDD - £89.99 direct

The WD 5TB Elements external hard disk drive has received an Amazon Prime day price drop, making it the most affordable portable HDD per capacity on the market right now.

WD Elements is Western Digital’s entry level storage range, but rumours suggest the drives actually share parts with more expensive products in the storage giant’s range.

The firm's 5TB portable hard drive is currently on sale for a mere £89.99 on Amazon Prime Day, crashing through the very symbolic £18 per TB floor to become the cheapest external hard drive per TB ever.

The drive, otherwise known as the WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN, uses a USB 3.0 interface, has been NTFS-formatted and has a 2.5-inch hard disk drive inside, spinning at 5400RPM with a data transfer rate of 130MBps.

While portable hard disk drives are all the rage at the moment, they top out at 5TB, which means you'll need a desktop hard drive for larger capacities (up to 18TB). You could always shove a 100TB SSD into an external enclosure, but that would cost a lot.

As always, it is advisable to secure your data by backing it up to an offsite cloud storage service, especially because this drive doesn’t come with WD Backup software.

