Warzone 2 will feature two maps, leak suggests

Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the upcoming sequel to Activision's spin-off battle royale, features a second map similar to Rebirth Island.

That’s according to prolific leaker Tom Henderson, who said a smaller map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently in development, likely releasing after the game launches. Writing in Exputer (opens in new tab), Henderson advised at least one playtester had spotted the secondary map in the Warzone sequel's menu, although it had been made inaccessible to them.

Few specifics about the map are known, but it’s been suggested that it will be a similar size to Warzone’s Rebirth Island. That map, which rolled out in late 2020 during Warzone’s first season, is more compact than Verdansk and Caldera, catering to frenetic close-quarter fighting. It also features a smaller player count to support faster-paced matches.

Two is better than one

That Warzone 2 will feature two maps shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Rebirth Island has been a hit with Call of Duty fans, providing not only a new environment to explore but upping the pace of the whole game. It particularly suited players who enjoy faster battle royale matches that don't drag.

From the limited information provided here, it sounds like Activision is hoping to replicate that success. The double map offering will expand Warzone 2’s appeal and, at the very least, ensure it provides the same features that current Warzone fans enjoy.

We’re still waiting for an official Warzone 2 release date. Earlier this year, Activision told investors (opens in new tab) the game’s development “is proceeding very well” and planned to officially reveal the sequel sometime later in the year. A report (opens in new tab) from January, however, suggests that the publisher expects to release Warzone 2 in 2023.

That sounds likely. Warzone launched in March 2020, and a three-year gap between the original and sequel is a strong possibility. We expect to know more about Warzone 2’s release date and potential maps later this year.