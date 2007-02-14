BT Vision in deals with HBO and Universal

BT has sealed a deal with American studios HBO and Universal to make their shows available via the new BT Vision video-on-demand service. The programs will be available in the summer on a subscription basis or via pay-per-view.

HBO produces hit shows such as The Sopranos, The Wire and Six Feet Under, and will eventually make all episodes of these shows available as part of packages or individually.

Universal 's side of the deal will be to supply BT Vision customers with access to a vast music video library as well as music-related documentaries and live concerts. Full length episodes from HBO will cost between 79p and £1.50, whilst the music content from Universal will range from 29p to £2.99.

BT Vision has already secured deals to show television programs from companies like the BBC, CBS, NBC and Disney. It will also provide films from the major movie studios including Dreamworks, Paramound and Buena Vista.