Too many devices could kill your home's Wi-Fi this Christmas

UK households could be in danger of overloading their Wi-Fi networks this Christmas by connecting too many devices, new research has warned.

A study by Zen Internet found that one in four (28 percent) of homes are concerned that too many devices using the Wi-Fi at once could impact the reliability of their connection.

On average, UK homes host at least seven devices on their home Wi-Fi networks, but this number is set to grow even further as over a third (34 percent) are planning on buying at least one Internet of Things (IoT) device this year.

Strain

The spirit of the season may also end up affecting Wi-Fi speeds, as visiting friends and family put extra strain on home networks. Zen's research found that with the average person inviting three people over, and almost one in five (19 percent) looking to host six or more guests – the competition for bandwidth could be fierce

“With so many new devices set to be connected to the web, it is important that households can experience reliable connectivity whether that be increased speeds or having a wider WiFi reach in the home," said Georgina Lord, Managing Director, Zen Retail.

"This will not only help avoid disappointment with new devices potentially not connecting on Christmas morning, but will also help accommodate connection requirements of extra guests that visit during the festive period.

“Fortunately, there are a number of steps families can take to ensure better speeds and a more reliable WiFi connection around the home. This is a good time to review if your current speeds still meet growing requirements.”