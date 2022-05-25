Three continues B2B push with medium business tariff

Audio player loading…

Three has outlined its ambition to become a serious player in the business mobile market, launching a new proposition for medium sized organisations.

The operator has traditionally lagged behind its rivals in a segment that has traditionally been dominated by EE, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone. However, it is now devoting significant resources to expand its share and appointing Mike Tomlinson as managing director of its B2B division.

The new 'Three Business Adapt' plan is the latest stage in this development strategy and targets organisations with between 25 and 250 employees. It offers unlimited calls, texts, and data, as well as the ability to activate new connections within a dedicated self-service portal that also provides control over usage and spending.

Three Business Adapt

All customers also receive a single point of contact for account queries and can add-on additional cybersecurity provisions.

The service is enabled by the first phase of a multi-million-pound investment made by Three's B2B division's digital infrastructure, using digitally-native technologies from the likes of Amdocs, DocuSign, Adobe, Tariffcom, and Astute.

"With Business Adapt we are determined to provide simplicity to the business market so that a single predictable monthly charge would cover the mobile connectivity requirements of the entire team," said Mike Tomlinson, Managing Director of Business, Three.

"We've enabled 5G at no extra cost to future-proof the proposition and to provide market-leading value for money. We are proud of our role in supporting UK businesses and will continue to develop more compelling and relevant offerings over the months and years to come."

Three Business has also grown its partner network to include Sprint, Business Mobiles, Yappl (A1 Comms) and Get Connected to expand its reach, while it just reached a deal with Three Business.

This long-term agreement is Three's first with a major nationwide retailer and distributor for the business market and will see its connectivity services offered across all of Curry's B2B sales channels.