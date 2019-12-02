This ultra-thin Asus laptop is £200 off at Amazon right now – don't miss out!

If you still haven't nabbed a Cyber Monday laptop deal in the sales, then now may be your chance. Amazon has cut the price of the 13-inch Asus Zenbook UX333 laptop by £200, saving you over 20% on a new quality ultrabook. Not in the UK? You can see global prices on the Asus UX333 at the end of this article.

Why go with Asus? The Zenbook range is known for its slim, lightweight hardware, while models in recent years have gone hard on looks with a bold, two-tone metallic style.

The Asus UX333 came out roughly a year ago, and still has the specs befitting a modern laptop, with configurations for both the Intel i5 and i7 processors depending on how much processing power you need (the higher the number, the better).

Nothing quite matches how excellent the Asus UX305 Zenbook was back in 2015 – especially for its highly reasonable price – but these later models still have a lot going for them.

Asus UX333 Zenbook | 13-inch | i5 processor: £799 £599 at Amazon

After an ultra-thin laptop? The Asus Zenbook range is sleek, lightweight, and brilliantly fast for all your tasks and needs. This model comes with a speedy Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and silver/rose gold styling.

Asus UX333 Zenbook | 13-inch | i7 processor: £899 £699 at Amazon

After an ultra-thin laptop? The Asus Zenbook range is sleek, lightweight, and brilliantly fast for all your tasks and needs. This model comes with a high-spec Intel i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage and royal blue/gold styling.

