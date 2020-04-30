This tiny touchscreen Windows laptop is surprisingly cheap

Convertible laptops tend to carry a significant premium over more traditional models. But this new laptop bucks that trend; the Nanote is set to land in Japan at only 19,800 yen (that’s about US$185/£150/AU$285).

The device's unique selling points are its 360 degree hinge and miniscule 7-inch touch screen display - matched by an equally tiny price tag.

The Nanote resembles the Chuwi Minibook we reviewed last year, but is even smaller at 181x114x19.6mm (with a weight of 520g). As you might expect, its miniature footprint means it suffers from the same constraints; there’s no trackpad (only an optical touch sensor) and the keyboard is cramped.

The rest of the specification makes it painfully obvious that corners have been cut to keep the price down. The Nanote features a 5-year old Intel Atom x5-Z8350, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage.

The display has a 1920x1200 pixel resolution and the device also features a microHDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD slot, USB 3.0 and Type-C ports, a 5,000 mAh battery, VGA webcam, 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Manufactured by a Japanese firm, it looks highly unlikely the Nanote will be available outside its country of origin for the time being.

