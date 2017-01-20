This pencil is all you need to get an Amazon Echo Dot for £40 today

To celebrate being awarded the number one spot for customer satisfaction, Amazon is currently running a promotion where it will offer a £10 discount on every order over £50.

Simply use the code BIGTHANKS at checkout to apply the deal.

Follow this link to Amazon for full details of the deal.

There's just one problem though, and that's that two of the hottest items on Amazon right now, the Amazon Echo Dot and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch, are priced at exactly £49.99, and hence don't hit the minimum price to qualify for the deal.

Enter THE PENCIL

The obvious solution is to fill your basket with one extra cheap item to take it over the £50 minimum.

Our pick is this excellent Harley Davidson Design Wooden Pencil . It's just £0.59, which is very reasonable for a pencil that looks this cool, and its 2B lead makes it ideal for most tasks (although it should be especially at home doing a bit of light sketching).

Other technical specs include a weight of 32 grams (shipping weight 41g) and Amazon promises that the pencil is "Unique pencil that can not be missed in any schoolboy pencil case!"

Unfortunately there aren't currently any reviews of the pencil on Amazon, but since when did people who were into things as cool as motorcycles play things safe?

There are cheaper items available on Amazon, but we think the Harley Davidson Design Wooden Pencil strikes a nice balance between, 'I have to find something cheap to buy,' and, 'you can always use another pencil.'

The deal is running for one day only, and the offer is valid once per customer. But you can buy as many Harley Davidson pencils as your heart desires.