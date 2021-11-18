This budget laptop for creatives is an early Black Friday bargain

Laptops and workstations for creatives are amongst the most expensive hardware on the market, which is what makes finding one in the Black Friday deals so special.

This Asus VivoBook X513EA was already a great, affordable laptop for content creators, but it just got even cheaper at Currys, knocking the price from £599 to £399, saving you 1/3 off the retail price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).



With £200 saved you could invest in some additional storage, which is one of the few areas where this budget-friendly device is lacking. Otherwise, equipped with an 11th-gen Intel i5 processor and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, you'll have a laptop that's perfect for graphic design students or photographers.

The integrated graphics are more than enough to power applications like Adobe Photoshop, and unlike many modern laptops you'll find no shortage of ports located across the sides of the device. With two USB 2.0 ports, one speedy USB 3.2 and a USB-C, there's plenty of places for you to hook up any peripherals such as graphics drawing tablets and mice.

You even get a built-in SD card reader so if you have to edit photographs on the go, there's no need to purchase an additional dongle. If you find that 8GB of RAM isn't enough, you can even expand that up to 16GB, and that £200 saved from the asking price gives you plenty of cash to spend looking at Black Friday RAM deals.

Today's best laptop Black Friday deals

Asus VivoBook X513EA, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £599 For creatives on a budget Asus VivoBook X513EA, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £599 £399 at Currys

Save £200: The Asus VivoBook is a fantastic laptop for content creators on a budget. With the latest generation of Intel processors and an abundance of ports, this is ideal for school, college or newcomers to the creative industry.

A few things that make this deal sweeter are the knowledge that this isn't some older line being reduced to clear, it contains some of the latest hardware on the laptop market and the ability to expand the current 8GB or RAM where needed to power demanding creative applications.

The 15.6-inch display has accurate colours and slimline bezels for a modern look, and despite it shipping with Windows 10, it's eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 right out of the box.

More laptop deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for laptops from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals