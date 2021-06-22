These PS5 Prime Day games and accessories deals have no right being this good

I didn't expect to see so many great Prime Day deals on PS5 games and accessories, especially since the PS5 is still one of the hottest products around. It means that while I've already paid full price for the majority of these accessories, you don't have to. And no, I'm not bitter about it.

Amazon has a large selection of PS5 Prime Day games and accessories deals that you won't want to miss, but you'll have to act fast as Prime Day ends today, June 22.

Not only does Amazon have a great selection of PS5 games on sale, such as the PS5 exclusive Returnal for just $49.99, but Amazon UK has put together five extremely tempting bundles that you won’t want to miss, one of which includes every essential PS5 accessory you could ever need – a DualSense controller, the PS5 DualSense Charging Station, the PS5 media remote, the PS5 camera and the PS5 3D Pulse Wireless Headset – all for just £199.99. That’s a saving of 19%.

Want to save on some of the best PS5 games for Sony's console? You can pick up Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $49.99 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for the low price of $29.88. In the UK, Amazon has a deal for a DualSense controller and either Sackboy: A Big Adventure or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for only £79.99, which means you’re saving up to £40.14.

As expected, however, there are no Prime Day deals on the PS5 console itself. This will come as no surprise, considering how limited stock is at the moment.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for PS5 games and accessories deals in your region.

Today's best PS5 accessories and game deals on Prime Day (US)

Swing over to this deal right now Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save 29% on Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition with this great Prime Day deal. The Ultimate Edition comes with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, so you can play both of Insomniac Games' unmissable Spider-Man games on your PS5.View Deal

Returnal: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

A genuine PS5 exclusive, Returnal takes full advantage of the PS5's super-fast SSD, 3D audio and DualSense controller to deliver a truly next-gen experience. Save 29% on this critically acclaimed rougelike during Prime Day.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $29.88 at Amazon

Want to live like a Viking? Assassin's Creed Valhalla puts you in the fur-laden boots of an axe-wielding hero, as you lead epic raids against Saxon troops and fortresses. It's now available for a whopping 50% off.View Deal

Resident Evil Village: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

You can save 17% on Resident Evil Village, which is one of the best games for the PlayStation 5. Try to survive against insurmountable odds, and experience heighted terror thanks to PS5's 3D audio.View Deal

Outriders Day One Edition: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Outriders is a chaotic looter shooter that excels at making you feel like a superpowered God, and it's now 25% off at Amazon. The Day One Edition includes the "Hell's Rangers Content Pack" so you're getting a bit of extra content for your money.View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $19.88 at Amazon

Ubisoft's wonderful recreation of London (if hackers took over) is now down to the super low price of $19.88, which is saving of 67%. Watch Dogs: Legion is also getting a 60fps patch, so it will run smoother than ever on your PS5. View Deal

Godfall: $69.99 $39.70 at Amazon

Godfall isn't the best game on PS5, admittedly, but at this price it's well worth a go. The game has received a substantial amount of post-launch content, so you'll at least be getting a far better experience than what was available at launch. And with a saving of 43%, you can't argue with the price. View Deal

Today's best PS5 accessories and game deals on Prime Day (UK)

Get everything you need for your PS5! PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station + Pulse 3D Headset + HD Camera + Media Remote: £247.60 £199.99 at Amazon

If you haven't picked up a PS5 yet, or simply want to own every official PS5 accessory available, this deal from Amazon sees you save a whopping 19%. View Deal

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Sackboy: A Big Adventure: £120.13 £79.99 at Amazon

Pick up a spare DualSense controller and get Sackboy: A Big Adventure as part of this great deal. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a blast to play alone or in co-op, and does a great job of showcasing what the new PS5 controller can do. View Deal

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: £112.13 £79.99 at Amazon

Get one of the best PS5 games in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a spare DualSense controller with this superb deal. View Deal

PS5 DualSense controller + PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: £145.58 £119.99 at Amazon

If you've been searching for the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, you'd be silly not to grab this bundle that comes with an extra controller. You can experience the 3D audio of PS5 with these wireless cans.View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station: £85.13 £64.99 at Amazon

There's nothing worse than running out of juice during a game, but with the PS5 DualSense Charging Station and an extra controller, you never have to stop playing. Simply place it in, and swap to your spare pad. Result!View Deal

Immortals Fenyx Rising: £57.99 £21.49 at Amazon

Save a massive 63% on Immortals Fenyx Rising on PS5 with this great discount during Prime Day. Explore a beautiful open world and face off against legendary beasts in this Ubisoft game that shares a lot of similarities to Breath of the Wild.

View Deal

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced: £39.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked 33% of Terminator: Resistance Enhanced usual price tag, bringing the game down to a very tempting £26.99. If you're a fan of the films, this upgraded version of the game includes improved framerates, load times and takes advantage of the DualSense controller.

View Deal

If you’ve been waiting to get an extra controller for that player two in your life, or simply want to have everything ready for when your console arrives, you’re well and truly covered with these PS5 Prime Day games and accessories deals.

It won't be long before these items return to their usual RRP, so don't miss you chance to save.

More PS5 games and accessories deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for PS5 games and accessories from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals