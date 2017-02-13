Take a survey about Linux and you could win tech gear worth more than £1000

This competition is now closed.
Techradar Pro is partnering with Linux Format to find out more about the open source affinities of our audiences. We are giving you the chance to win a fantastic technology bundle worth more than £1,000 and consisting of the following:
- One Knowroaming Global SIM card with $125 credit and unlimited worldwide WhatsApp access
- The Great Software Heist worth £11.89
- BJSS Enterprise Agile: Practical insight and methods for successful IT delivery
- A VyprVPN for Business VPN account worth $300
- A Satechi F3 Smart monitor stand worth £39.99
- An Apricorn Aegis Secure Key USB 3.0 480GB drive worth £405.24
- A Satechi Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter worth £57.99
- A BT Smart Hub wireless cable and fibre router worth £129.99
Terms and conditions
- By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below, as well as the Competition Rules
- The competition will take place between 10/02/2017 (16:00 BST) and 24/02/2017 (16:00 BST). It is open to UK residents over the age of 18. Readers outside the UK can participate but will not be included in the draw
- The prize winner will be chosen at random. Our decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into
- There will be one (1) prize lot, details of which will be announced on 27/02/2017
- There is no cash alternative
- Note that some of the giveaway items are review samples and might have missing accessories, boxes, non-UK plugs, user guide and the odd scratch on them. They are in mint condition and have barely been used.
