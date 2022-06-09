Starfield release window proves you should always read the small print

Audio player loading…

An updated release window for Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming and recently delayed sci-fi RPG, has been spotted on Xbox Game Pass.

Starfield is “expected early 2023”, according to the small print written at the bottom of an Xbox Game Pass subscription plan page. The expected release window was spotted by a Reddit user, who snapped a picture (opens in new tab) of their screen before posting it in the Starfield subreddit.

Early 2023 is a narrower release window than what’s been previously shared. When developer Bethesda announced Starfield’s delay earlier this year, it said it expected the game to launch in the “first half of 2023”, along with Arkane’s upcoming vampiric co-op shooter Redfall.

Although still vague, early 2023 suggests the RPG will be launching sooner rather than later, and could come as early as the first quarter of next year – January, February, or March. The work of other internet sleuths has also suggested March 2023 will be the month Starfield finally makes its landing.

The game has certainly been a long time coming. Bethesda first teased Starfield in a trailer (opens in new tab) back in 2018, before presenting the game in a standalone E3 presentation (opens in new tab) in 2021. Its initial November 11 2022 release date had been set years ago, but with no gameplay made public over that time, it's little surprise the game has been pushed back to next year.

We’re likely to get a proper glimpse of the game soon, however. The Xbox and Bethesda showcase will be broadcast on June 12, and we fully expect to see some in-game footage of the much-anticipated space-based RPG.