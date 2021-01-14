Sri Lanka vs England live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket match anywhere

England's cricketers kick off the new year with a tough encounter made even more difficult by some key absentees - read on as we explain how to get a Sri Lanka vs England live stream and watch the 1st Test online, no matter where in the world you are right now.

Joe Root’s men are without Moeen Ali after the all-rounder tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Sri Lanka. Ali's withdrawal has compounded the loss of the talismanic Ben Stokes who is being rested, while Ollie Pope has been forced out thanks to a shoulder injury.

Sri Lanka vs England live stream 1st Test Date: Thursday, January 14th - Monday, January 18th Start time: 10am IST/4.30am GMT/ 3.30pm AEDT / 1.30pm ET/8.30pm PT Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The hosts have also had some recent selection issues with Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha and Dinesh Chandimal all missing the recent Tests against South Africa.While that series ended in a 2-0 defeat, it marked a decent return to action for Sri Lanka. The Lions putting in a battling performance despite missing the trio and having not played the long form of the game for almost a year.

With the rust shaken off and Lakmal, Rajitha and Chandimal all set to play a part in this series, the hosts look set to provide a stern challenge for England.

England will meanwhile look to match their performance in their last tour of Sri Lanka, which saw them thrash their hosts 3-0 back in November 2018.

Follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable Sri Lanka vs England live stream today and watch this 1st Test wherever you are in the world today.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs England from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Sri Lanka vs England live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket in the UK today

Sky Sports has exclusive live coverage in the UK of this two-match Test series. Sky's schedule is as follows (start times denoted are for TV coverage). Coverage is set to kick-off at 4am GMT on Sky Sports Cricket for the opening day of the Test on Thursday morning, before switching to a 4.25am start for the remaining days of the match. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

More sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream from anywhere

How to live stream Sri Lanka vs England: Can I watch the 1st Test cricket in Australia?

Streaming service Kayo Sports would normally be the first port of call for cricket fans looking for live coverage of this series. However, with the Wallabies Test series against India, along with the Big Bash League both coinciding with these matches, its somewhat unsurprising to find that there isn’t a confirmed broadcaster Down Under for this series.

Sri Lanka vs England live stream: Can I watch the 1st Test cricket online in India?

While we'd expect the likes of Star Sports or Sony Pictures Networks to normally offer coverage of this intriguing clash, that doesn't appear to be case right now, with no confirmed broadcaster in the region. With India's Test series with Australia and the Big Bash drawing all the attention, that's probably not a great surprise.

Can I live stream Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test cricket online in New Zealand?

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ, but this 1st Test between Sri Lanka and England isn't currently on the schedule unfortunately.



Sri Lanka vs England live stream: how to watch cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you'll need to head if you want to watch this 1st Test in the US. The one downside is that the service won't be offering live coverage of the match, and will instead be offering in-depth highlights of each day's play. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream this Test right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.

