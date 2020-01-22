Sony Xperia 2 could be a 5G phone, and it may be the first with a 4K screen

Rumors point to the Sony Xperia 2 launching in February this year, and a new specs leak has suggested the phone will support 5G, making it the first phone with a 4K display to support the next-gen internet tech.

This information comes from tech site MyDrivers, which published a report on the upcoming phone. It's not clear where the site got the information from, but we've previously heard leaks from the site that have been proven correct, so we're inclined to take it seriously.

We should mention that MyDrivers only refers to the device as the 'new flagship of Xperia', positing that it could be called the Xperia 0, Xperia 1.1 or Xperia 1 Premium, adding to the growing list of possible names (as well as Xperia 5 Plus among others), but as the most common name we've heard is Xperia 2, we're sticking with that for now.

The report says the phone will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G modems, and if that's true it'll make it the first Sony Xperia handset with the next generation of connectivity.

In addition, the report states the Xperia 2 will have a 4K screen, and in that case it would match the Xperia 1 (but few other handsets) with this high-res display technology. It seems the screen will be a 6.6-inch OLED, making it the biggest Sony phone from the last few years, and it'll also have a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Another feature mentioned in the report is the camera. The Sony Xperia 2 will seemingly come with four rear snappers, said to be two 12MP elements, a 48MP or 64MP sensor – it's currently unclear which – and a Time-of-Flight sensor. The other aspects of the camera haven't yet been detailed.

The report also lists a few features that aren't exactly headline-worthy, but which might still please people who are interested in the phone. There's said to be fast charging, NFC and IP68 protection, making the phone water resistant.

Finally, the price. MyDrivers suggests the phone will cost 6,000CNH (roughly $870, £670, AU$1270). That's not a hugely affordable price, but if we take that rough conversion as gospel the Sony Xperia 2 would cost a little less than the Xperia 1 or Xperia 5 (the Xperia 1's more compact version).

If this leak is true, the Sony Xperia 2 could be quite an intriguing device, as a more affordable Xperia device with some impressive features. Saying that, it would be curious for the cheapest Sony phone to also be a 5G device, as these tend to be pricier, so we'll wait until February to see if this leak proves correct.