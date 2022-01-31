Sony to buy Bungie for $3.6 billion - and more acquisitions on the way

Audio player loading…

Electronics giant and PlayStation maker Sony announced plans on Monday to spend $3.6 billion on Bungie – the enormous game maker behind Destiny 2 and the hugely popular Halo – and that’s just the beginning of the spending spree.

The unexpected announcement followed hot on the heels of the startling news last week that Xbox manufacturer Microsoft planned to take over Activision Blizzard – so the Japanese company countered with its own major gaming acquisition.

“I want to be very clear to the community that Bungie will remain an independent and multi-platform studio and publisher,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a blog post announcing the news. “As such, we believe it makes sense for it to sit alongside the PlayStation Studios organization, and we are incredibly excited about the opportunities for synergies and collaboration between these two world-class groups.”

The news comes just a week after Microsoft announced plans to acquire game maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making this $3.6 billion deal seem almost insignificant. But looks can be deceiving: Few studios have the scale of Activision, meaning any deal would pale in comparison. And were Sony to go on a buying spree, it could quickly create an enormous gaming division – and widen the gulf between PlayStation and Xbox.

Bungie has limitless potential to unite friends around the world.We have found a partner in PlayStation that shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of building generation-spanning entertainment.Our journey begins today.https://t.co/PLuVn48zdy pic.twitter.com/kAhRbAg3vDJanuary 31, 2022 See more

Bungie makes games with outstanding technology that are enormously fun to play,” added Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “They also have unmatched dedication to the communities that play their games, and everyone at PlayStation, and PlayStation Studios, will be excited about what we can share and learn from them.”

“Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world’s most beloved videogame franchises and, by aligning its values with people’s desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world,” Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, said in a statement. “We will utilize the Sony Group’s diverse array of entertainment and technology assets to support further evolution of Bungie and its ability to create iconic worlds across multiple platforms and media.”

And it's only the start.

In an exclusive interview with Gamesindustry.biz, Ryan described the move as just the beginning of the company's plans. More acquisitions are clearly on the way, in other words.

"Expect more," he said.