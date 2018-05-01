Sonos home theater system with Alexa and HDMI teased

A new FCC filing suggests that there is a new Sonos system in the works - a home theater system which comes equipped with Alexa.

Sonos has been busy buddying up with Alexa, having made its speaker line-up compatible with Amazon's voice assistant. It also embedded Alexa into the Sonos One, its latest smart speaker.

This new filing suggests that a bigger smart setup is in the works. The document's information is scant but there is a nice bit of juicy information in the following snippet: “The model S14 is a high-performance all-in-one home theater smart speaker and part of Sonos’ home sound system.”

Sound choice

Couple this with hints that it will have voice control and come equipped with an HDMI slot (previous incarnations opted for an optical out) and what you have is a system that has the potential to pump out Dolby Atmos - and we love living in a Dolby Atmos world - and other such audio loveliness.

Variety, which broke the story, tried to get some information out of Sonos about the new speaker but they were being rather coy, noting: “We are constantly looking at new ways to deliver the best possible experiences for our customers. We do not have any additional details to share.”

Personally, we would love to see another iteration of the Sonos Playbar. The speakers in the Playbar were majestic, but its lack of HDMI left us a little frustrated - add this and Alexa, and it could be a fantastic product. Given the Sonos Playbase is only a few months old, we can't see that getting a makeover.

Or it could be that Sonos has a wholly different speaker setup under its smart sleeve?

Via T3.com