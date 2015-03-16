Skype for Business kicks off its technical preview

Skype for Business is finally on the way after Microsoft used its annual Convergence 2015 conference to release the technical preview of what was once Microsoft Lync.

Starting today, enterprises can download the Skype for Business technical preview before the new client, server and online service is fully operational in April.

It was first revealed last November that Lync was to become Skype for Business and the updated version has an advanced Lync feature set and enterprise-grade security, compliance and control to IT. It also allows you to search and connect with any current users of Skype thus bringing the best of both Lync and Skype into one program.

How to download

In addition, the offering is built in to Office so that presence, IM, voice and video calls, and online meetings are all in one place. Also, anyone worried about compatibility needn't be as Microsoft has explained that almost every piece of software and hardware qualified for Lync 2013 will also be compatible with Skype for Business.

Skype for Business technical preview can be downloaded right now from the TechNet Evaluation Center and there's not long to wait until the full version of Skype for Business finally gets its launch in April.