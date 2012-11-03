Twitter to integrate Instagram-like filters for photo sharing?

Twitter is planning to add in-app photo filters in order to compete with Instagram and Facebook according to reports.

The New York Times claims the company will include the option to add a host of retro-like filters to photos directly from its mobile apps.

Apparently, the company wants its users to by-pass Instagram and share directly to Twitter, but still enjoy similar photo-enhancing tools.

The NYT reports that, following Facebook's billion dollar acquisition of the hit photo-sharing application, Twitter had considered purchasing a rival service in order to keep up.

However, the top brass at the company may have resolved to build the extra functionality itself and keep everything in house. Twitter has declined to comment on the report.

Marginalising third-parties

The report comes as Twitter continues its efforts to marginalise third-party services by tightening its API restrictions.

Twitter has claimed that the changes are in aid of providing a consistent experience for its users, but in reality, it is looking to squeeze out companies that make money from Twitter in order to pocket that cash itself.

Less than a month ago we reported on speculation that Twitter was building its own video hosting service in order to squeeze out TwitVid, yFrog and the like.