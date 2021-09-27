Samsung is building a memory chip that mimics the human brain

Researchers from Samsung working together with Harvard University have published new research, which suggests a novel mechanism to produce a memory chip that’s inspired by the human brain.

In a perspective paper published in Nature Electronics, the researchers propose that the feat can be achieved by copying the brain's neuronal connection map using a nanoelectrode array.

Once copied, the researchers argue that the neuronal map can then be pasted onto a high-density three-dimensional network of solid-state memory, such as commercial flash memory used in solid-state drives ( SSD ) or resistive RAM to create the brain-like memory chip.

"The vision we present is highly ambitious. But working toward such a heroic goal will push the boundaries of machine intelligence, neuroscience, and semiconductor technology,” noted Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology fellow Donhee Ham.

Mapping the brain

In the paper, the researchers proposed that the nanoelectrode array can be used to record the electrical signals produced by the large number of neurons found in the brain.

These recordings can then be used to inform the neuronal map by indicating where neurons connect with one another, and the strength of the connections.

The goal of the entire exercise, the researchers argue, is for the memory chip to mimic traits of the human brain, such as its ability to operate with low power, facile learning, adaptation to environment, autonomy, and cognition.

The paper also suggests that one possible way to speed up pasting the neuronal map is to simply download it onto the memory chip.

Reporting on the paper, ZDNet shares that the researcher is part of Samsung’s plans to continue its exploration into neuromorphic engineering as part of its development of AI semiconductors.

