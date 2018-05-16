Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus gets two new colors options

Samsung has announced two new colors for its flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphones.

It means you'll soon be able to pick up the handsets in Burgundy Red and Sunrise Gold. Well, that's as long as the handsets arrive in your region, which is very much not guaranteed.

The Burgundy Red edition looks to be the more exclusive of the new hues, available in Korea and China only this month.

Meanwhile Sunrise Gold will be available from June in select markets including Australia, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, with additional market availability soon.

Samsung has confirmed that the Sunrise Gold handset will be available for pre-order in the UK from June 22, and will be on sale in Britain from June 29.

A first for Samsung

This announcement means that the S9 duo now come in a total of six colors with the new shades joining Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple in the lineup.

Samsung says that the Sunrise Gold is the first of its devices to boast a 'satin gloss finish', which Samsung says "wraps the smartphone in a tranquil glow and glimmer", but we'll give you a better idea of what that means once we see the finish in the flesh.

We have asked Samsung about availability of these colors in the US and more and we'll update this article once we know more.