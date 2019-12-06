Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite could have a bigger battery than Note 10 Plus

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could have an even bigger battery than the Note 10 Plus, above

It looks like Samsung could soon be putting massive batteries in all its phones, because hot on the heels of hearing that the Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may have a 5,000mAh one, we’re now hearing that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite could come close with a 4,500mAh capacity.

That size – spotted by NashvilleChatter – was listed on SafetyKorea (a South Korean certification database) and attached to a phone with a model number that has been linked to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

If accurate, then the Galaxy Note 10 Lite would have an even bigger battery than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (4,300mAh), and a much bigger one than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (3,500mAh).

Given those previous specs, we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but we have previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might also have a 4,500mAh battery – so Samsung could be upping the battery sizes for all its upcoming phones across the board.

Speaking of the Galaxy S10 Lite, renders have also leaked courtesy of AndroidHeadlines, supposedly showing both the S10 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

They match previous leaks, so there’s nothing much new to see here. Key design features include an all-screen front with a punch-hole camera in the top center. The two phones look very similar to each other, though the Note 10 Lite appears to possibly have slightly smaller bezels than the S10 Lite.

I mean: The renders look good, don't get me wrong but uhm... 1st. The clock is not the official Samsung Font 2nd. 10:09 o'clock? Nope. Samsung usually uses 12:45 3rd. The short widget icons are from Samsung Experience (Galaxy S8/S9 UI) not One UI. (Tweet 1/2) https://t.co/qnddgoAgN5December 5, 2019

We would however take these images with even more salt than usual, as Max J. (a reputable leaker) notes on Twitter that the clock doesn’t use the official Samsung font, or display the time Samsung normally uses. The widget icons are also from an older version of Samsung’s software.

He goes on to say that this doesn’t necessarily mean these aren’t accurate, but that they definitely don’t come from Samsung. Rather, if they’re genuine, they might come from a network or accessory maker.

Such sources may or may not have official design details, but as they match up with earlier leaks they’re probably broadly accurate in any case.

We should find out soon: both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite are rumored to land in January.

Via GSMArena