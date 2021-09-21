Salesforce wants your company to build a digital HQ on Slack

With businesses around the world being forced into reassessing their future following the pandemic, Salesforce has stepped in with a host of updates and new services aimed at making their decision simple.

At its Dreamforce 2021 event this week, the software giant unveiled its aim of allowing businesses to create a "digital HQ" that enables effective remote and hybrid working.

The new additions include upgrades not just to Salesforce's central CRM offering, but also to Slack as the company looks to make digital HQs accessible to all.

Digital HQ

Unsurprisingly, Slack plays a big role in enabling the formation of a digital HQ.

“Building your digital HQ means thinking carefully about the digital infrastructure that connects everyone in your business, helping them find new ways to innovate, collaborate and stay connected,” said Stewart Butterfield, CEO and Co-Founder of Slack.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity for every company to reinvent themselves and make work more flexible, inclusive and productive. There could not be a more exciting time for Salesforce and Slack to come together to help every company find success in this new digital-first world.”

Among the huge amount of updates for the platform is Slack-First Sales, which lets sales teams collaborate in real-time to close deals faster, as well as sharing leads, intel and preparing for meetings or pitches.

There's also Slack-First Service, which lets service teams track down the experts with the right knowledge to help solve customer cases, and Slack-First Marketing, which lets marketing teams and agencies alike collaborate in a shared digital workspace.

There are also new services aimed at boosting employee knowledge of analytics, commerce, digital experiences and even sustainability, as Salesforce looks to make Slack an invaluable tool for businesses everywhere.

Slack has also seen a large number of integrations with other services, including Zoom, MuleSoft, Quip and more, and will also see industry-specific integrations such as Nonprofit, Philanthropy and Healthcare and Life Sciences - meaning it really can offer something for everyone.

“Our mindset about work has shifted from a place you go, to something you do,” said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce. “Every company needs a digital HQ to connect its employees, customers, and partners, and thrive in a work-from-anywhere world. Organizations around the world build their digital HQs on Salesforce and Slack so they can work better and grow faster.”

Moving forward

The news comes as Salesforce looks to continue emphasizing its importance to businesses across the world as companies continue to emerge from the pandemic.

Alongside the product releases was a report from IDC which claimed that Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners will create 9.3 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenues worldwide by 2026 through the "Salesforce economy".

Salesforce also revealed it is now net zero across its full supply and value chain, and has also achieved 100% renewable energy for its operations.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing crises we face as a planet, and each one of us has a responsibility to help,” said Marc Benioff, CEO and Chair, Salesforce.

“I’m proud that Salesforce is one of the few companies to have achieved Net Zero and 100% renewable energy, but we can’t stop until we embrace every solution and get every business on board. Together, we can sequester 100 gigatons of carbon by restoring, conserving or growing 1 trillion trees; energize an ecopreneur revolution to develop innovative climate solutions; and accelerate the Fortune 1000 to reach Net Zero.”