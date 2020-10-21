Sage looks to help companies complete their digital transformation push

Sage has used its annual customer conference to unveil several enhancements to a range of products, most notably its Sage Intacct cloud-based financial services package. Aimed at streamlining workflow, Sage Intacct has been honed in three core areas with the company focusing on continuous accounting, trust and insight.

Continuous accounting is a way of streamlining processes across companies, starting with finance. Sage has therefore introduced two new products that improve workflow for businesses including Salesforce Advanced CRM Integration for Nonprofits and Sage Intelligent Time.

Salesforce Advanced CRM Integration for Nonprofits allows staff working in the nonprofit sector to gain quick and easy access to Salesforce data without needing to consult specific accounting departments. The idea is to provide nonprofit organizations with a more efficient data-driven approach, particularly when it comes to working out their strategy moving forwards and planning fundraising campaigns.

Sage Intelligent Time, meanwhile, is its first artificial intelligence (AI) powered application, which has been integrated directly into the Sage Intacct platform. The service is aimed at delivering better insights for service-based businesses that need to manage their billable time more precisely. Central to the way the system works is an AI-powered personal time assistant that can automate timesheet completion and highlight areas where time is being used less efficiently.

Artificial intelligence

Elsewhere, Sage showcased more of its new AI-powered functionality, which is being used to best effect in the Sage Intacct Intelligent general ledger package. AI is called upon to automatically analyze journal entries and flag up any areas that need closer inspection.

The idea is to allow finance teams to take action sooner based on much more consistently accurate data.

Adding to the range of Sage software tools, the company also demonstrated Sage Intacct Interactive Visual Explorer. This package has been developed to provide companies with detailed graphical analysis tools, allowing them greater insight into their business data as well as highlighting commercial trends over time.

Sage Intelligent Time and the Salesforce Advanced CRM Integration for Nonprofits are expected to be available later this year. The Outlier Detection for General Ledger and the Interactive Visual Explorer are expected early in 2021.