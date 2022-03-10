Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop is a staggering £900 off with this half-price deal

Box has a bunch of tempting deals on laptops right now, including an absolute bargain of a Razer gaming notebook which is nearly half-price.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 in question is now £999.97, which is £900 less than its normal asking price at Box, namely £1,899.97.

For just a few pence under a grand, you’re getting a 13-inch gaming laptop which is smart, compact and portable, and can handle a decent level of performance – but as you might expect when it comes to a swish and thin machine, don’t expect the Blade Stealth 13 to cope with the most demanding games.

So, what’s the spec? You get an Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core processor paired with an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics card that has 4GB of VRAM. That’s backed with 16GB of system RAM, with storage coming courtesy of a 512GB PCIe SSD.

The 13.3-inch screen boasts a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and is an IPS panel with good colors and wide viewing angles, with a 120Hz refresh rate to boot.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 also sports an RGB backlit keyboard, and the whole package weighs in at a very portable 1.49kg (this isn’t one of those hulking gaming laptops that’ll give you backache if you try to hump it around in a rucksack all day).

What you’re getting, in short, is a capable gaming laptop with solid performance, a smart display, and a refreshingly portable nature, not to mention slick looks. The weak spots here are that it won’t handle demanding gaming, and that the battery life is only average as we saw in our full review of the Razer Blade Stealth 13.

As we mentioned at the outset, there are a host of laptop deals running alongside this Razer machine at Box, and you can check them all out below.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Razer Blade Stealth 13: £1,899.97 £999.97 at Box

This is a great gaming laptop which strikes a good balance between power and portability. The Core i7 CPU is a quad-core effort capable of boosting up to 4.7GHz, there’s a GTX 1650 Ti GPU on board, and extra goodies like an RGB keyboard and support for THX Spatial Audio. £900 is a seriously hefty discount here.

Medion Erazer Defender P25: £999.97 £799.97 at Box

You’re getting great value for money here, with a lot of gaming laptop for £800 (after a £200 discount). This Medion machine is built around an AMD Ryzen 6-core CPU with Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, and has 16GB of system RAM plus a 512GB NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch screen offers a 144Hz refresh rate and has G-Sync too, plus there’s a two-year warranty.

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED: £539.97 £429.97 at Box

Want an OLED laptop, but don’t want to pay the earth? This Asus model comes with a Full HD OLED 15.6-inch screen (100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated), and is quite a bargain with a £110 reduction. Other specs include an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and 8GB of RAM.

Acer Nitro 5: £1,299.97 £1,099.97 at Box

Acer’s Nitro 5 can now be had with £200 off, and is a larger gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch IPS screen that has a 165Hz refresh rate. It’s equipped with an 8-core Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of system RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, plus you get an RGB backlit keyboard and nifty cooling system.

Lenovo Legion 5: £1,399.97 £1,199.97 at Box

Lenovo’s 15.6-inch gaming laptop is decked out with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, and a powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card (with 8GB of VRAM), plus there’s 16GB of system RAM. The Full HD screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and G-Sync, so this is another power-packed bargain with a £200 discount applied.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro: £1,999.99 £1,199.97 at Box

Not interested in gaming laptops? This Acer portable is aimed at creatives and has been reduced by a huge amount – £800 to be precise. You get a Core i7-10750H CPU with 6-cores, and a heavyweight Nvidia Quadro T1000 graphics card, with a 14-inch IPS touchscreen plus active stylus. It’s a lightweight laptop, and the display can be placed in six positions including a ‘floating’ stand mode; very nifty.

