PS5 restock now live at Game

A PS5 restock has just dropped this morning at Game, after the specialist retailer announced more units last night. Like previous drops, standalone PS5 consoles have already sold out, but there are still a good number of PS5 bundles up for grabs.

You’ll want to point yourself to this PS5 bundle page and keep an eye on it over the next few hours. You’ll know if stock is still available to buy when clicking on one of the bundles actually takes you to a product page and not the generic PS5 hub.

Game did not confirm a time when its latest PS5 restock was expected to go live, but it made consoles available from 10am. That's a very similar time frame to previous drops.

The PS5 bundles on offer include many of the console's top games, including Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as well as first-party PS5 accessories such as the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless headset. We've highlights the best options below.

PS5 bundles at Game

Game has a selection of PS5 bundles available. Standalone PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles may also be on sale, but they will sell out in minutes. Instead, go for a PS5 bundle if you can, as that'll give you the best chance to secure a PS5.

PS5 | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales: £562.97 at Game

This is the best bundle available to order from Game in their latest PS5 restock. You get a PS5 console with a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales – two of the best games you can buy right now.

PS5 | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and DualSense Controller: £579.97 at Game

For those who are expecting to get in on some multiplayer action then this PS5 bundle at Game with an extra DualSense Controller is the one to go for. Plus, there's a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in there to keep you busy.

The PS5 is available to purchase on its own for £449.99 alongside the PS5 Digital Edition for £359.99. However, try to go for bundles rather than a standalone console. The consoles by themselves sell out incredibly quickly so you have a much better chance of getting a bundle.

You'll also have to navigate a queuing system that will be put in place to try and stagger visitors to the site. Don't be too disheartened if you find yourself in a queue lasting upwards of an hour – people have been in this position before and still managed to get a PS5.

Another thing to keep calm about is if you see an error message saying you’ve tried to add too many items to your basket. What you’ll need to do is wait around 60 seconds before trying to add something again. This is because Game has put you on a temporary cooldown period, again to stagger sales, so just take a breath and try again once a minute has passed.

It's not a smooth process, but compared to many others Game has been one of the most reliable sources for PS5 restock updates in the UK. Unsurprisingly, its allocation tends to sell out extremely fast so make sure you have all the details you need to hand so you can checkout quickly.

Delivery of these orders is expected by August 27, though you can choose Priority Insured delivery to get your PS5 console a little earlier. Best of luck!

If you're unlucky and miss out on Game's latest PS5 restock, we're tracking all the latest information from these retailers below. Keep checking regularly as it's difficult to predict when more consoles will hit the shelves.

Many more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend staying away from scalpers who will charge you substantially more for the console. Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year so that means, sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.