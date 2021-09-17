Power 50 2021: Our 30-21 revealed

After months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2021 Power 50 .

Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 powered by Sky Zero, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

TechRadar Pro will be revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2021 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 on Wednesday September 29.

Congratulations to:

21. James Kitto, VP Sales, Samsung UK & Ireland

22. Jon Shaw, Head of Consumer Sales, Vodafone UK

23. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Innovation, Vodafone UK

24. Tom Denyard, CEO, Tesco Mobile

25. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, TCL

26. Joe Walsh, Director B2B, Samsung UK

27. Anson Zhang, Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group

28. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom

29. Mark Allsop, COO, Dixons Carphone

30. Pierre Coppin, Director Marketing Mobile, Sky Mobile

Our 2021 Power 50 so far:

31. Fergal Donovan, Regional President - Europe, PCS Wireless

32. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader/GM, Wireless/Home Entertainment, Amazon UK

33. Gerry O’Keeffe, European President, Likewize

34. Payton Dobbs, General Manager, UK Devices & Services, Google

35. James Reed, Managing Director - Endpoint Solutions, Tech Data

36. Maria Fernandez, SMB Director, O2

37. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia

38. Graham Long, Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group

39. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie

40. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre

41. David Lawson, Managing Director, AO Retail

42. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group

43. Jonathan Clamp, Sales Director, Three UK

44. Kevin Cho, General Manager UK, Oppo

45. Terry O'Brien, Wholesale CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions

46. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom

47. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

48. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications

49. Omar Riaz, General Manager, UK, HMD Global

50. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, Eurostar Global Distribution

To find out more about these high calibre executives, and the rest of the Power 50 list, click here

The winner of the Power 50 Person of the Year award is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.

It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

