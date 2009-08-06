Sony rolls out TX1 and WX1 Cyber-shot cameras

Sony has announced two new camera ranges which utilise its Sweep Panorama mode tech, first seen in the Sony HX1.

The Sony Cyber-shot TX1 and WX1 are compact cameras with 10.2MP resolution, with both making use of the company's BIONZ processor.

Panorama-rama

Other features included are Anti Motion Blur, a handheld Twilight mode and HD movie shooting at 30fps.

And of course, the cameras also have the now-obligatory gimmicks such as Face and Smile detection.

But the real kicker for these cameras is the superb Sweep Panorama mode. Having already tried it out on the Sony HX1 the mode is a revelation to use, giving you an 'ultra wide landscape' shot: 256 degrees on the WX1; 185 degrees on the TX1.

Other minor changes to both cameras are that the TX1 is blessed with a Carl Zeiss Vario Tessar lens, while the WX1 has a Sony 'G lens'.

The WX1 beats the TX1 in optical zoom, with 5x compared to the WX1's 4x. Oh, and you can get the TX1 in pink.

Both cameras will be out in September, with prices still to be announced.