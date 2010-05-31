iPhone Skype app adds 3G VoIP calls

Skype has finally added 3G calls to its iPhone app, although the service will only be free to iPhone users for a short while, with plans to charge users from August.

Skype 2.0 is now available for download or update over on the iTunes App Store. So you can now make Skype calls on the go, wherever you are. (Well, providing you have a solid 3G signal, of course!)

But Skype needs to make some money, just like the rest of us, so the free 3G calls will only be trialled through till August.

TechRadar has contacted Skype in the UK to find out more about the plans for launching this new service in August and also to ascertain exactly how much the "small monthly fee" is going to be for Skype-to-Skype calls after August.

What's new in Skype 2.0?

Still. For now, it's free. So fill your boots! What's new in the latest version? This is:

- Call using your 3G connection. Skype-to-Skype calls on 3G are free until at least end of August 2010, after which there will be a small monthly fee (operator charges for data will still apply).

- Near CD-quality sound for Skype-to-Skype calls using wideband audio (SILK codec) on iPhone 3GS and 2nd generation iPod touch.

- Enhanced call quality indicator.

- Improved start-up time.

- Fast access to the dial pad from iPhone home screen.

Via 9 to 5 Mac