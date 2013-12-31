Sony Windows Phone could land in the middle of 2014

Sony has been making exclusively Android phones for about four years, but soon it could branch out into Windows Phone as well.

A report from tech news site The Information says that Sony is prepping a Windows Phone handset to launch in the middle of 2014.

The report says Microsoft is courting Sony to help boost Windows Phone business as the OS continues to struggle against Android and iOS.

Microsoft has allegedly also approached ZTE and others, going as far as cutting the software licensing fees it normally chargers device makers.

Marking time

ZTE has dabbled in Windows Phone in the past, but Microsoft is hoping they and other will do more than dabble, according to The Information.

The site apparently got their information from "a person who was involved in the talks and a person briefed about the device."

Sony was alleged to be sizing up a Windows Phone launch as far back at least as 2012, though as yet nothing concrete has come of it.

In mid 2013 Windows Phone had achieved over 5 percent of the total smartphone market, and was reportedly growing at a faster rate than Android.

Via CNET