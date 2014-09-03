Meet the Sony Xperia Z3 Compact, king of the cut-down flagships

The Sony Xperia Z3 Compact is the natural successor to the impressive Sony Xperia Z1 Compact, which managed to squeeze flagship specs into a smaller frame. And there's good news, as Sony has repeated the trick with the Xperia Z3 Compact.

Launching alongside the headlining Sony Xperia Z3 at IFA 2014, there's no question which handset the Z3 Compact is inheriting a lot of its values from.

You'll find the same 2.5GHz quad-core processor, Adreno 330 GPU and new wide angled 20.7MP camera inside the Compact as the Xperia Z3.

There always has to be some compromises and the main one here is the display which has been reduced from a 5.2-inch full HD offering to a more manageable 4.6-inch 720p screen on the Xperia Z3 Compact.

The slender frame of its bigger brother is also lost, which the Z3 Compact coming in at a slightly more chunky 8.6mm, although it is still water and dust resistant.

RAM has also been downgraded from 3GB to 2GB, but that shouldn't be a problem and the inclusion of a microSD slot means storage is also taken care of.

Lots on offer

A 2600mAh battery is locked inside the sealed unit, and Sony's battery stamina mode is available in the Android 4.4 KitKat interface to help you get the most out of it.

If you're lucky enough to own a PS4 the Xperia Z3 Compact has another neat trick up its sleeve for you, allowing you to use the handset as a controller.

Use the Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact to control your PS4

Even if your TV is in use you can stream your PS4 games to the handset and use a Dualshock 4 controller to continue playing.

The Sony Xperia Z3 Compact has considerably more grunt that the HTC One Mini 2 and Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini, although we expect it to cost slightly more than its rivals.

The Sony Xperia Z3 Compact release date is pegged for autumn 2014 globally, so keep an eye out for it, coming to a shop near you soon.