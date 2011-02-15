Trending
 

HTC ChaCha and HTC Salsa: Official pictures

All the new pictures of the 'Facebook phones'

Official pictures of the HTC Salsa and ChaCha

In light of the recent new announcements from HTC, we thought we'd treat you to a more in-depth look at the new ChaCha and Salsa.

We haven't got a hands on: HTC Salsa review or HTC ChaCha review to bring you yet, but we've gathered together a glut of official pictures for your delectation.

The two phones, which offer instant access to Facebook through a dedicated key, feature a slightly curved chassis and different ways to keep up to date with your friends.

Both have a 5MP camera and HVGA resolution screens - so check out our gallery of the new phones below:

