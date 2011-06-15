HTC: Actually, we WILL bring Android 2.3 to Desire

UPDATE: How to update your HTC Desire to Android 2.3

HTC has changed its mind again and confirmed that it will be bringing the Android 2.3 update to the HTC Desire.

Just 24 hours after delivering the grim news that it wouldn't be able to upgrade the popular Desire to Gingerbread, the Taiwanese manufacturer has posted this on its Facebook page:

"Contrary to what we said earlier, we are going to bring Gingerbread to HTC Desire."

Confusion

This has obviously brought relief to the many, many users of the top-selling HTC phone who thought the promise of 18 months support for Android upgrades wasn't going to be upheld, but has understandably caused confusion for customers.

TechRadar has contacted HTC for further information on how the phone, which yesterday was deemed to have 'too little memory' for Android 2.3, has suddenly got the necessary specs to run the OS version.

There's still no word on when the HTC Desire Android 2.3 update will be coming, but we'd imagine if there's this much to-ing and fro-ing from within the organisation, it can't be too long now.