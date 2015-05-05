Facebook is now using Nokia's Here maps, and could be about to buy it

Facebook has confirmed Nokia's Here Maps are being integrated into the social networks main application, as well as Messenger and Instagram as well.

The social network confirmed the news to TechCrunch and a Nokia spokesperson later did the same. Neither company is set to make an official announcement though, at least not for the foreseeable future, as it's still in the testing stages.

The testing is also only taking place on Android, iOS and Windows Phone may come later, but a Facebook rep said it will give the service, "more control and flexibility in delivering a consistent maps experience".

Here it comes

Nokia's Maps has been lauded as one of the best options available – adapting that into your Facebook check-ins and photo tags will make for a far more accurate experience.

The news comes as rumours heat up about Facebook looking to buy Nokia's Here Maps app outright.

At the moment the service is valued at $2 billion and only seems to be going up with interest from Samsung, Apple, Yahoo and even Uber.