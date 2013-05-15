BlackBerry connects instant messaging to Microsoft

BlackBerry has extended the business functions of its BlackBerry 10 system with new messaging functions and an analytics tool for app developers.

It has added a new feature to its BlackBerry Enterprise Service with a free update to its Enterprise Instant Messaging, enabling BlackBerry 10 smartphone users to communicate over Microsoft Lync and Office Communication Server and IBM Lotus Sametime.

The BlackBerry Enterprise IM 3.0 app supports presence, one-to-one and multi-party instant messaging. Messages are integrated within the BlackBerry Hub, and it's possible to use the BlackBerry Balance function to separate business messages from personal apps and content.

Frank Cotter, Vice President of Mobile Computing at BlackBerry, said the move is designed to give remote workers access to various systems to make them more responsive to colleagues.

Analytics move

BlackBerry has also announced that by the end of June it will be ready to release Flurry Analytics, a tool that developers can integrate with their apps for access to user data. It provides developers with a consolidated dashboard across a number of platforms to provide information such as audience demographics, customer acquisition and user engagement.

The moves are part of a broadening of the capabilities of BlackBerry platforms. At this week's BlackBerry World event it has announced plans to launch its messaging application on iOS and Android and unveiled a new developer toolkit.