Alicia Keys can wipe her hands of BlackBerry on January 30

A very different picture of BlackBerry emerges

This girl is ... out of a job.

BlackBerry is bidding adieu to its global creative director, a.k.a. Alicia Keys. Her role doing whatever it was she was doing for the ailing phone maker ends January 30.

Now-gone CEO Thorsten Heins announced Keys' appointment in January 2013, but the yearlong duet has apparently run its course.

The tweeting-from-an-iPhone scandal was probably a sign her heart never really belonged to BlackBerry in the first place.

