Dell launches Studio XPS desktop PC

Dell has announced the arrival of its latest addition to the desktop PC market, the Studio XPS.

Designed to be a stylish addition to your home, the computer is as impressive on the inside as it is on the outside.

This is all because of Intel's super-fast Core i7 processor.

By having the processor inside, Dell claims that video editing is 44 per cent faster and image rendering is also lightening-quick.

Whether or not these stats will pull creatives away from their beloved Macs is another story.

Blu-ray compatibility

Optional extras include a Blu-ray drive, up to 1TB hard drive and a 64-bit version of Windows Vista.

For HD heads, there's HDMI connectivity, alongside a whopping eight USB2.0 ports and built-in 7.1 audio support.

Price-wise, you can get a Studio XPS for £799. Well, you can if you buy one without a monitor.