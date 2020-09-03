PayPal launches simplified point of sale solution for food and drink outlets

PayPal has unveiled a new service aimed specifically at the beleaguered hospitality sector. The new iZettle Food & Drink simplified point of sale (POS) solution looks to make it easier for business to accept remote payments and process them more efficiently.

iZettle Food & Drink features an intuitive product library, a streamlined checkout process and features layouts that can be customised. As well as delivering fast payment processing business owners will be able to train staff how to use the system more quickly.

The new service works by accepting contactless payments using the iZettle Reader 2. Business owners will be able to charge customers by sending a payment link via SMS, Whatsapp, and email or through social media channels. This offers the extra benefit of customers not needing to be present during the transaction, particularly for orders such as takeaways.

iZettle Food & Drink app

Adding to the appeal for businesses is the flexibility of allowing bulk product actions. Items such as food and non-alcoholic beverages can be updated quickly, taking into account the current temporary VAT cut that will be reinstated again in January of next year.

PayPay also plans to introduce another feature to supplement the service that will enable merchants to manage all incoming orders from one place. It could mean that the iZettle Food & Drink app will let businesses manage sit-in dining, takeaway deliveries and more all from within the mobile software.

iZettle Food & Drink is launching with a special offer, which will make it available for free for the first three months if merchants sign-up by September 30, 2020. After that merchants will be charged £29 per month per iOS device.

Jacob de Geer, Vice President of Small Business Products and iZettle, PayPal, comments, “Given today’s environment, businesses of all sizes need to be more agile to meet increasing customer and technology demands, while having the flexibility to run their business by taking sales across multiple channels, including online, in app and in-store.

We’re proud to launch iZettle Food & Drink to support small businesses across the UK. We developed this product so merchants could better service customers, whilst ensuring they have the tools they need to grow.”