Onecom boosts expansion plans with 125 new staff

Business communications provider Onecom is to increase its workforce by nearly a third as it continues its expansion programme.

Onecom currently has more than 400 staff on its books and will look to hire an additional 125 employees, two thirds of which will be recruited to its sales teams.

The jobs will spread out across eight of the company’s offices, with a particular focus on Whiteley, Telford, Shoeburyness and Cardiff.

“We currently have 100,000 business customers and are exceptionally well placed to take advantage of the new opportunities in front of us, including the roll-out of 5G, adoption of fibre connectivity and the growing expenditure on telecommunications from SMEs,” says CEO Ben Dowd.

“Increasing our headcount is key to us achieving this. This represents a significant moment of organic growth for Onecom, and we are also finalising plans for acquisitive growth in the coming months.”

Earlier this year, Onecom secured £100m funding from private equity firm LDC and access to new credit funds as it seeks to grow the business threefold over the next three to five years.

Onecom has also reached its biggest ever partnership with Vodafone. The deal could generate £600 million in revenues over the next five years. The expanded partnership includes provisions for mobile, fixed line, broadband and IT service, with Vodafone set to launch its 5G network on July 3. Onecom believes there is significant demand for 5G with its research finding that two thirds of SMBs are interested in upgrading within six months.