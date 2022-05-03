One of the most annoying Xbox Series X problems has now been solved

By published

No more waiting around

Xbox Series X
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Audio player loading…

A new Xbox Series X update is on the way that addresses one of the console’s most annoying problems: games not launching properly when they require an update.

Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders will now be prompted immediately when an Xbox Series X game needs an update, which means you shouldn’t encounter the all-too-common issue that rudely boots you back to the dashboard, or have to launch a game multiple times before the update prompt appears.

That’s a huge improvement over the current situation as it can take up to 15 seconds for the Xbox to show a user that an update is ready and needs to install. The problem, it seems, was that the notification wouldn’t show up until the console had determined the size of the update, hence the delay. Now, though, users will be notified that a game needs an update right away, and the file size will follow along shortly.

See more

This isn’t the first Xbox Series X update that improves the way the console handles game updates. The console now scans your game library quicker for updates when in ‘My Games & Apps’, meaning titles should appear sooner.

Want the latest Xbox updates right now? 

Xbox Series consoles

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Mr.Mikla)

If you’re interested in becoming an Xbox Insider, it’s easy to get involved. Simply download the Xbox Insider Hub app, which is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Better still, you don’t need to opt-in for each preview going, you can choose which ones you’re interested in. 

Some previews aren’t available to all Insiders, either, as there are five “rings” by which Insiders are classified: Alpha Skip-Ahead, Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omega. You'll also likely encounter bugs and issues as part of being an Insider, as you're testing beta features, after all. You can find out more on the official FAQ.

One of the best things about modern-day consoles and gaming hardware, in general, is that manufacturers continue to improve a product after launch via system updates. The PS5 has recently received VRR support and Nintendo Switch got an update that fans have waited five years to see

The Xbox Series X|S have both continued to receive notable improvements, too, such as support for Dolby Vision gaming and pleasing audio upgrades

Adam Vjestica
Adam Vjestica

Adam is TRG's Hardware Editor. A law graduate with an exceptional track record in content creation and online engagement, Adam has penned scintillating copy for various technology sites and also established his very own award-nominated video games website. He’s previously worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor and once played Halo 5: Guardians for over 51 hours for charity. (He’s still recovering to this day.) 
See more Gaming news